LLCHD reports three more deaths From COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported three additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday. The three deaths were a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, and a woman in her 60s, who were all hospitalized and unvaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths to 270.

The LLCHD said that 112 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 35,306.

Lab-confirmed cases reported over the weekend: 175 (123 Saturday, 52 Sunday)

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 82 with 59 from Lancaster County (6 on ventilators) and 23 from other communities (6 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask mandate for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 195,782

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 181,783

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 70.8%

Vaccinations: The delta variant is driving the rapid increase in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in Lancaster County. Every person vaccinated creates needed protection for the community. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) strongly urges everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated. Vaccination helps prevent severe illness, saves lives, and slows further spread of the virus. Residents age 12 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine. Find a clinic near you at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Walk-ins are welcome or schedule an appointment. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Wednesday, September 1, 1 to 3 p.m., Southeast Community College gymnasium, 8800 “O” St. – first and second doses

Friday, September 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses

Wednesday, September 8, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Friday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

