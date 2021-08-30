Advertisement

Losing ways put Huskers’ record sellout streak in jeopardy

3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.(1011 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Scott Frost is asking fans to hang in there with his team two days after a season-opening loss at Illinois.

Frost’s comment came amid speculation Nebraska’s NCAA-record 375-game sellout streak will end this week when Fordham visits on Saturday.

Frost is 12-21 in three-plus seasons. He said he hopes the fans remain excited and he thinks the Huskers are going to prove a lot to people this year. Nebraska did not disclose how many tickets remain. Tickets are available for as little as $12 on the secondary market.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Hydration Spa
Hydration treatment spa opens in Lincoln
Graciano L. Lopez
Magic shop owner charged with assaulting boys in foster care
Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Lincoln Children’s Museum Game Day Play Dates return for 2021 football season
Samori Toure
Samori Toure "We're gonna bounce back."
Scott Frost
Huskers ask fans not to lose excitement following Saturday’s loss
Scott Frost
Scott Frost "Self inflicted wounds can't happen"