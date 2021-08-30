Advertisement

LPD: Man stabbed in back following argument

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a recent assault that happened south of downtown.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, police were dispatched to an area of 14th and C Streets for a stabbing.

LPD said when responding officers got there, they made contact with a 20-year-old man who explained that another man had assaulted and stabbed him in the back after a fight.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital for his injuries which are not life threatening. LPD said the man is in serious condition.

According to police, officers processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

