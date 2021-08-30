Monday Forecast: Mix of clouds and sun with severe weather possible tonight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While temperatures won’t be as hot as last week, the humidity will be sticking around for much of the week. A stationary front across Nebraska will trigger a few isolated t’storms throughout the day on Monday with a better chance for thunderstorms tonight and some of the storms could be severe and produce areas of heavy rain.

Mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 80s Monday afternoon and an east wind 5 to 15 mph. Isolated t’storms will be possible throughout the day.

Most of Nebraska will have highs in the lower to mid 80s. More humid this afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely in the Lincoln are tonight with some of the storms becoming severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Heavy rain is also possible in eastern Nebraska.

Scattered severe thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight. Large hail and damaging wind the main threats. (1011 Weather)

Some areas of eastern Nebraska could see up to 3 inches of rain over the next two days. (1011 Weather)

Low temperatures Tuesday morning will mainly be in the 60s.

Low temperatures will at or slightly above the average for the final day of August. (1011 Weather)

A few scattered morning showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon.

Although high temperatures on Tuesday will be near average, the humid conditions will continue. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be warm with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday through Friday will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday with the high in the lower 80s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Warm and muggy for much of the week with chances for showers and thunderstorms. (1011 Weather)

