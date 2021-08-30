Monday Forecast: Mix of clouds and sun with severe weather possible tonight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While temperatures won’t be as hot as last week, the humidity will be sticking around for much of the week. A stationary front across Nebraska will trigger a few isolated t’storms throughout the day on Monday with a better chance for thunderstorms tonight and some of the storms could be severe and produce areas of heavy rain.
Mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower 80s Monday afternoon and an east wind 5 to 15 mph. Isolated t’storms will be possible throughout the day.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely in the Lincoln are tonight with some of the storms becoming severe. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. Heavy rain is also possible in eastern Nebraska.
Low temperatures Tuesday morning will mainly be in the 60s.
A few scattered morning showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Becoming partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s Tuesday afternoon.
Wednesday will be warm with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday through Friday will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on Saturday with the high in the lower 80s. More sunshine is expected on Sunday with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
