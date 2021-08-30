Advertisement

NPPD crews heading to Louisiana to help restore power

A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.
A Nebraska Public Power District truck parked in front of the Ogallala office building.(Marresa Burke)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - NPPD crews will be on their way to Louisiana to help with power restoration following Hurricane Ida. More than one million customers are without electricity.

A 16-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District will be hitting the road noon Tuesday, journeying to the state capital of Baton Rouge to provide mutual aid and restore power in a state that was devastated by the Category 4 hurricane.

The contingent from NPPD will also be utilizing a variety of equipment used in restoration efforts, with a commitment for two weeks to assist in restoring power for Entergy, which is one of the primary electric providers in the Pelican state.

Entergy has approximately 1.3 million customers and as of Monday afternoon had over 822,000 customers without power due to downed power lines and structures.

NPPD crews are expected to leave prior at approximately noon Tuesday from NPPD’s York Operations Center and arriving Thursday to begin assistance.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Hydration Spa
Hydration treatment spa opens in Lincoln
Graciano L. Lopez
Magic shop owner charged with assaulting boys in foster care
Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Shes's a Scientist - UNL
She's a Scientist - Lily Wang
Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week
Storms are forecast to move out of the Dakotas into Monday evening with scattered severe storms...
Overnight storms, heavy rain possible across eastern Nebraska
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports three more deaths From COVID-19