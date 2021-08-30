NPPD crews heading to Louisiana to help restore power

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - NPPD crews will be on their way to Louisiana to help with power restoration following Hurricane Ida. More than one million customers are without electricity.

A 16-man contingent of line technicians and supervisory staff from Nebraska Public Power District will be hitting the road noon Tuesday, journeying to the state capital of Baton Rouge to provide mutual aid and restore power in a state that was devastated by the Category 4 hurricane.

The contingent from NPPD will also be utilizing a variety of equipment used in restoration efforts, with a commitment for two weeks to assist in restoring power for Entergy, which is one of the primary electric providers in the Pelican state.

Entergy has approximately 1.3 million customers and as of Monday afternoon had over 822,000 customers without power due to downed power lines and structures.

NPPD crews are expected to leave prior at approximately noon Tuesday from NPPD’s York Operations Center and arriving Thursday to begin assistance.

