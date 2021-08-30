Overnight storms, heavy rain possible across eastern Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast in the near term is headlined by the possibility of another round of severe storms and heavy rain across the area as we head into Monday evening, Monday night, with storms possibly lingering across the area into Tuesday morning. A stationary front has set up across the state and an upper level disturbance dropping out of the Dakotas is expected to help fire storms along and north of that front. Storms could then potentially ride along that boundary into the overnight hours tonight and into early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has covered most of the state with a slight risk for severe weather for tonight and into the overnight hours - meaning scattered severe storms will be possible for many with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two being possible.

Storms are forecast to move out of the Dakotas into Monday evening with scattered severe storms possible across much of the state. (KOLN)

The WPC has outlined parts of eastern Nebraska under a slight risk for flash flooding as a more organized complex of thunderstorms is forecast to develop late this afternoon and evening before pushing southeast across eastern Nebraska. Very heavy rain from training thunderstorms will be possible and it’s not out of the question that some localized areas could see up to 6″ or more of rain by early Tuesday. This after some of these highlighted areas already picked up several inches of rain from Saturday night into early Sunday, so some areas of flooding and flash flooding will be possible with the already saturated soils. While some localized areas could see some very high rainfall totals, look for a general swath of 1″ to 3″ of rain being possible across parts of eastern Nebraska - including the Lincoln and Omaha metros.

There is a slight risk for flash flooding across parts of eastern Nebraska from overnight storms expected across the area. (KOLN)

Many of our short term models aren’t overly optimistic on the thunderstorm potential into Monday afternoon and into the early evening hours, so while the chance for scattered storms into this afternoon and early evening isn’t zero, it’s certainly not as high as the chances are tonight when that more organized line is expected to drop out of South Dakota. Storms could linger into early Tuesday morning, but behind that passing line of storms we should see skies clear out with generally dry weather by Tuesday afternoon.

While a few storms are possible Monday evening, most of the activity tonight is expected overnight and into Tuesday morning with a line of strong storms moving across parts of eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures will have quite the spread as we head into the day on Tuesday - the last day of meteorological summer! Across eastern Nebraska, where clouds and rain are expected into the morning, temperatures should remain cooler and a few degrees below average with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. As you head west, where rain chances are much smaller and more sunshine is expected, temperatures should reach into the 80s and 90s as we finish August. Dew points are expected to remain quite high by Tuesday afternoon with dew point readings into the upper 60s to low 70s across central and eastern Nebraska. So while it will be cooler for some, it will still be muggy. As we head west, temperatures will be hotter, but dew points should be lower.

Look for morning lows anywhere from the low 50s in the west to the lower and middle 60s across central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon will range from the upper 70s in the northeast to the mid and upper 90s in the west and southwest. (KOLN)

Generally dry weather is expected by Tuesday afternoon and through Thursday afternoon - though we can’t entirely rule out a spotty shower or two - with our next chance for rain likely arriving as we head into Thursday evening as another cold front swings through the state. This will bring another round of showers and storms to the area from Thursday evening and into the day on Friday. As the front stalls out across the area, this will keep some rain chances in the forecast into the beginning of the holiday weekend. Temperatures should stick in the 80s for the next week with temperatures trending into the upper 80s by Thursday, before cooling back to the lower and middle 80s through the upcoming weekend.

Multiple rain chances are expected this week with highs mainly in the 80s. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.