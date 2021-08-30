Advertisement

Rivera gets life sentence for killing Mollie Tibbetts

Cristhian Bahena Rivera
Cristhian Bahena Rivera
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts three years ago.

Judge Joel Yates sentenced Cristhian Bahena Rivera on Monday to the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder in Iowa, which doesn’t have the death penalty. The 27-year-old former dairy farm laborer has been jailed since his arrest in August 2018.

The sentence caps a case that inflamed anger over illegal immigration, fueled fears about random violence against solo female runners, and took several noteworthy twists during and after Bahena Rivera’s trial in May.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Hydration Spa
Hydration treatment spa opens in Lincoln
Graciano L. Lopez
Magic shop owner charged with assaulting boys in foster care
Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Cpl. Daegan William-Tyeler Page was among those U.S. service members killed in the attack on...
Cpl. Daegan Page photos
Lincoln Children’s Museum Game Day Play Dates return for 2021 football season
Teresa Ewins was sworn in as Lincoln’s Chief of Police
Teresa Ewins sworn in as Lincoln’s Chief of Police
Teresa Ewins was sworn in as Lincoln’s Chief of Police