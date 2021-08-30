UNL fraternity self-suspended following report of sexual assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A University of Nebraska-Lincoln fraternity has placed its chapter on a self-suspension following a sexual assault allegation against a member.

According to a post on Sigma Chi’s Instagram page, the fraternity was notified of a reported sexual assault that had occurred on the frat’s property.

The member accused of the assault has been removed from the organization, the post said.

Sigma Chi Fraternity said it reported the allegation to UNL, as well as the groups international headquarters, and placed itself on a self-suspension.

The announcement follows protests last week following a reported sexual assault against a member of Phi Gamma Delta.

UNL's Sigma Chi Fraternity announces self-suspension following reported sexual assault. (Instagram)

