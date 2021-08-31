Advertisement

Child COVID cases rise sharply after summer decline

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children testing positive for COVID has increased 500% over the past month.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 200,000 kids received a positive result for the week ending Aug. 26. Children were 22.4% of reported weekly cases.

That number was around 38,000 during the week ending July 22.

The increase comes at the same time kids in much of the country have been going back to school.

It brings the rate of childhood infections to the same level of the winter surge, after cases had declined at the beginning of the summer.

Mortality rates for children are still extremely low.

The highest reported rate of kids dying from COVID from any state was 0.24% percent of infected children. In some states, it was zero.

Almost 4.8 million childhood COVID cases have been reported since the pandemic began, making up about 15 percent of all cases.

The age range that denotes a child varies from state to state, but with most a person’s classification as a child ends at 17 or 19 years old.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Losing ways put Huskers’ record sellout streak in jeopardy
Scott Frost
Huskers ask fans not to lose excitement following Saturday’s loss
Nebraska Lottery
$150,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln

Latest News

The major hurricane left its mark on Lousiana.
Ida leaves widespread damage
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL...
AP source: Pats cut Newton, clearing way for Jones to start
Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks
Mike Richards is no longer the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’