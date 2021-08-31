Advertisement

Food Bank of Lincoln’s Emergency Pantry reopens

(KOLNKGIN)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Food Bank of Lincoln’s Emergency Pantry is open again. Now that school is in session, organizers said it’s ready to help any family in need.

The pantry is at Bryan Community School on South 48th Street and is open every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday during the school year. Families can access it once a month and the only prerequisite is that they have to have a child that’s in school in Lincoln.

“Any of those families can show up and access the pantry,” said Jason Helgren, Food Bank of Lincoln. “They would come in, we would check them in just get their family name, that way we can track their attendance and record their visits and how many pounds we’re able to distribute.”

Organizers said every time they’re open, they serve about 15 families. Depending on family size, people can get anywhere from 30 to 35 pounds of food.

