Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team unveiled commemorative jerseys that will be worn for its September 11 game against Buffalo.
“In honor of the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, @huskerfbnation will be wearing these commemorative camouflage jerseys against the University at Buffalo to honor those who were affected.,” a Tweet said.
The game is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
