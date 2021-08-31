Advertisement

Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game

Husker football alt jerseys
Husker football alt jerseys(Nebraska Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team unveiled commemorative jerseys that will be worn for its September 11 game against Buffalo.

“In honor of the 20 year anniversary of 9/11, @huskerfbnation will be wearing these commemorative camouflage jerseys against the University at Buffalo to honor those who were affected.,” a Tweet said.

The game is slated to kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL says it learned of latest sexual assault allegation from social media
Bryan Health implements visitor restrictions in response to COVID-19 surge
3,200 Nebraska football fans made their way to Memorial Stadium for an open spring practice.
Losing ways put Huskers’ record sellout streak in jeopardy
Nebraska Lottery
$150,000 Nebraska Pick 5 winning ticket sold in Lincoln
Scott Frost
Huskers ask fans not to lose excitement following Saturday’s loss

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Suspect arrested after stabbing man in back following argument over bicycle
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen
The StarTran bus system has provided services to Lincoln residents for years, but like many...
StarTran understaffed 16 drivers, ridership down 30 percent since pandemic
StarTran understaffed 16 drivers, ridership down 30 percent since pandemic