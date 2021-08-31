Kansas City man cited after fleeing traffic stop, crashing

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man sustained minor injuries after crashing his vehicle while trying to flee a traffic stop near Oconto.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a trooper observed a Chevrolet Silverado speeding on Highway 40 at mile marker 38, near Oconto in Custer County. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The vehicle fled on several roads, reaching speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour. The vehicle then turned eastbound on Arnold River Road, north of Callaway. As another trooper attempted to deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle, the driver swerved to avoid the stop sticks and lost control. The vehicle rolled into the ditch. Both troopers immediately approached to render aid and called for an ambulance.

The driver, Anthony Holmes, 52, of Kansas City, Missouri, was transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was treated and released for minor injuries.

At the direction of the County Attorney, Holmes was cited for felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, no operator’s license, and numerous traffic violations.

