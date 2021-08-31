Advertisement

LPD: Suspect arrested after stabbing man in back following argument over bicycle

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department have arrested a man they believe assaulted another man this week south of downtown.

More: LPD: Man stabbed in back following argument

The initial incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday when police were dispatched to an area of 14th and C Streets for a stabbing.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a 20-year-old man who explained that another man had assaulted and stabbed him in the back after a fight.

Investigators said they were able to contact the victim after medical treatment and he explained that he confronted the man about a bicycle the man took from him.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, police said they made contact with the suspect near 10th and C Streets when police were called to the area reference a fight.

LPD said officers found him picking a lock of an apartment door with lock pick tools that he did not have permission to enter.

The man was arrested in reference an outstanding warrant.

LPD said during a search of his person, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

According to police, he was arrested for his warrant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of burglar’s tools.

After being interviewed by investigators at the jail, police said the man was arrested for 1st degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

The victim remains hospitalized, but police said his injuries are not life threatening.

