LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking for a stolen car and a number of valuables after a woman said she stopped to help a dog.

On Monday around 9:30 p.m., police were dispatched to 27th and M Streets.

LPD said a woman explained her 2008 blue Hyundai Santa Fe had been stolen.

According to police, the woman said she had seen a dog running around the street and she was worried, so she parked her car and left it running with the hazards on and unlocked.

Officers said about 15 minutes later the woman came back to where her car had been parked but it was missing.

LPD said suspects stole her car that had the woman’s purse, laptop and cell phone, as well as a loaded .380 handgun inside.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and canvassed the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

