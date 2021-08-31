Millions available for job training programs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - City of Lincoln and Lancaster County officials announced on Tuesday the availability of $12 million for job training for workers impacted by the pandemic. The funding is made available by the American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds.

“As we all look ahead to the Labor Day weekend, our thoughts turn to the hard working people in our community who keep the lights on, take care of our children, fix computer systems, and provide so many other important services every day to keep our city moving ahead,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird. “We are proud to announce that $12 million in competitive grant funding is available to help workers impacted by the pandemic gain new skills, find new opportunities, and help our city grow.”

According to a recent Nebraska Department of Labor study, employers cite a lack of applicants and need for employment experience as the top two issues that are preventing growth. This demand was also reflected in the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force recommendations. The Task Force, made up of a cross section of business leaders and community members, conducted its own business survey. The Task Force recommendations include providing opportunities for upskilling and reskilling workers displaced by the pandemic.

“Workers in Lincoln and Lancaster County deserve new opportunities to contribute, get ahead, and develop to their full potential,” said Rick Vest, Chair of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. “The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners is proud to stand with the City of Lincoln to distribute funds to create new avenues to success for folks pursuing jobs in information technology, health care, manufacturing, and other in-demand fields.”

Members of the Mayor’s Economic Recovery Task Force will select the projects to be funded.

Interested organizations can access the application and additional information on program timelines and criteria at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.

This funding is a part of an overall strategic plan by the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County to deploy American Rescue Plan State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds. The American Rescue Plan provides a wide variety of programs and resources, such as childcare tax credits and housing assistance. In addition, states and localities were provided funding to meet local needs. The funds must be spent in the next three years and may not be used for tax relief or pension funding. Funds must be used to meet urgent needs created by the pandemic.

For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov/ARP.

