Missing inmate arrested in Indiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An inmate who disappeared on May 1, 2021 from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln has been arrested in Evansville, Indiana. Authorities say someone called 911 and provided information leading them to the location of Michael Simmons. He was taken into custody on Friday, Aug. 27 and is being held at the Vanderburgh County jail in Indiana.

Simmons started his sentence on Feb. 24, 2020. He was sentenced to five years and has a tentative release date of Jan. 7, 2022. Simmons was convicted of operating a motor vehicle during revocation in Saunders County and third-degree domestic assault (second offense) in Douglas County.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

