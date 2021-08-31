StarTran understaffed 16 drivers, ridership down 30 percent since pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The StarTran bus system has provided services to Lincoln residents for years, but like many other things drivers and riders have been down since the pandemic began, potentially causing issues.

StarTran transit managers, say that they are 16 drivers and two bus mechanics understaffed. One of the immediate impacts of this driver shortage has been a service modification, shortening routes from arriving every 30 minutes, to every hour. The shortage has also been difficult for current StarTran drivers, who are now driving multiple routes and picking up extra shifts.

“If we don’t have a shift that’s filled it doesn’t matter, we still have to send the bus out,” assistant transit manager, Carla Cosier said. “Our drivers have been amazing stepping up where we’ve asked them to and where we needed them, to taking those extra shifts, working together as a team to make that happen. They’ve definitely felt the impact of that but they’ve done a great job of coming in and getting the job done.”

StarTran has an immediate need for drivers, but since the start of the pandemic it’s also been hard finding riders for those same buses.

According to StarTran, ridership was down 60 percent when the pandemic began and has now recovered to about 30 percent of the pre-pandemic levels. StarTran says they’re doing everything they can to get Lincoln back on buses. They’ve partnered with the University for game days, as well as getting students to and from class. And one of the biggest changes during the pandemic is offering free rides on all buses.

“That gives us the opportunity to reach people that maybe don’t take StarTran on a day to day basis, but give them the opportunity to ride the bus, see what it’s like and meet our drivers,” Cosier said. “See the benefits of getting to and from their destination without having to get there themselves.”

StarTran buses will remain fare free throughout the remainder of the year. Every bus is sanitized daily, and since the pandemic began, StarTran has given out more than 137,000 masks to passengers in order to put the safety of their riders as top priority.

