Tuesday Forecast: Morning thunderstorms and then afternoon sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stationary front along with an upper level atmospheric disturbance brought severe weather to eastern Nebraska Tuesday morning. The disturbance will move to the southeast and we should see mostly sunny skies developing Wednesday afternoon along with warm and humid conditions. Another round of thunderstorms will be possible in the Lincoln area late on Thursday through early Friday morning.

A few lingering showers and t’storms in eastern Nebraska through mid day. Decreasing clouds, warm and humid Tuesday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. East wind at 5 to 15 mph.

It will be hot in far southern and western Nebraska. Warm and humid for central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly clear tonight with a slight chance for a few late night showers and t’storms in southeast Nebraska. Lows in the mid 60s.

Temperatures will drop into the 60s. (1011 Weather)

There will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms early Wednesday morning otherwise, mostly sunny skies with warm and humid conditions continuing. Highs in the upper 80s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph and a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Mid to upper 80s in central and eastern Nebraska with more 90 degree temperatures in western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Another round of thunderstorms will be possible late on Thursday into Friday morning and it will continue to be muggy through Friday.

At this point, the Labor Day weekend is looking relatively nice. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s with less humidity and just a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Labor Day should be mainly dry and warm.

Warm and muggy conditions will continue through Friday with potentially another round of t'storms Thursday into Friday. The holiday weekend looks fairly decent at this point (1011 Weather)

