Wednesday Forecast: Hello September !

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ll get the new month off to a pretty good start...then watch as thunderstorm chances return as the week wears on...

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms may “pop-up” in a couple of spots Tuesday night...but most areas will remain rain-free. Some increasing cloudiness...and even some patchy fog could give parts of 10-11 Country a bit of a “gray” start to the day. As the day wears on...partly-to-mostly sunny skies should return to the region and temperatures...as well as humidity levels...will tick up once again.

Severe Outlook - Tuesday Night (KOLN)

Highs on Wednesday should reach the mid 80s-to-mid 90s in a lot of places before an approaching cold front brings a decent chance of thunderstorms to western Nebraska by Wednesday night...with the potential for some strong-to-severe ‘storms along with the possibility of heavy rain. These thunderstorms are expected to move into central Nebraska later Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Severe Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

With the front located across the region...we will continue to see a thunderstorm chance near the boundary...with some severe weather again possible along with the potential or heavy rain on Thursday.

Severe Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs on Thursday will be determined by the exact location of the aforementioned front...so look for the warmer readings ahead of the boundary in southeastern Nebraska...with temperatures ranging from the mid-to-upper 70s...to the mid-to-upper 80s.

The Lincoln-area is expected to see its best chance for more thunderstorms from late Thursday-into-Friday and Friday night. As of now...your Labor Day holiday weekend looks mainly dry and seasonably comfortable...with some low-end rain chances each day...Saturday...Sunday...and Monday.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

