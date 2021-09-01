Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club out thousands after burglar steals gaming consoles

The Boys and Girls Club location at Park Middle School was broken into overnight Sunday. The...
The Boys and Girls Club location at Park Middle School was broken into overnight Sunday. The burglars stole thousands of dollars in technology.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln non-profit focused on helping Lincoln’s kids is asking for help replacing technology stolen in a burglary earlier this week.

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club said their Park Middle School location was hit by burglars overnight Sunday and they’re out thousands of dollars.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kimberly Goins, executive director said. “When the kids arrived Monday they really wanted to engage with their friends and they couldn’t.”

Goins said they’re still doing inventory, but she believes up to five gaming consoles were taken along with more than a dozen games.

“It’s a huge loss,” Goins said.

The gaming systems aren’t just for play. They’re also a critical part of the Boys and Girls Club curriculum.

“We use the gaming systems to teach cyber security, we use them to teach coding, e-sports all of our STEM programs and now they’re gone,” she said.

At about $650 per console, the Boys and Girls Club is looking at a loss of more than $3,000.

As of now, they are planning on looking for video evidence, canvassing the neighborhood nearby for witnesses and checking for the consoles at pawn shops and online retailers.

The Boys and Girls Club is just worried about how they’ll continue to serve the 190 youth they serve at Park Middle School.

“We need to replace that technology but it’s not budgeted in for this year,” she said.

They’re asking for help.

If you’d like do donate money or a gaming console you can do so in-person by dropping donations off at the Boys and Girls Club corporate office at 700 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68501. You can donate at their website by clicking this link or by texting ILOVEKIDS to 269-89.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Donors purchase remaining tickets to Saturday’s football game, continuing sellout streak
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at mid-orange (high risk).
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s response to COVID-19
Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks
Husker football alt jerseys
Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen

Latest News

3 - Day Rainfall Potential
Thursday Forecast: Rain chances back in the forecast...
NE-TF1 continues to perform secondary search’s in Chackbay, LA assessing immediate needs of the...
NE-TF1 prepared to stay in Louisiana for two weeks
Bryan Health
Transfer center will be established to move patients between Nebraska hospitals
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field