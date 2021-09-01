Boys and Girls Club out thousands after burglar steals gaming consoles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln non-profit focused on helping Lincoln’s kids is asking for help replacing technology stolen in a burglary earlier this week.

The executive director of the Boys and Girls Club said their Park Middle School location was hit by burglars overnight Sunday and they’re out thousands of dollars.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kimberly Goins, executive director said. “When the kids arrived Monday they really wanted to engage with their friends and they couldn’t.”

Goins said they’re still doing inventory, but she believes up to five gaming consoles were taken along with more than a dozen games.

“It’s a huge loss,” Goins said.

The gaming systems aren’t just for play. They’re also a critical part of the Boys and Girls Club curriculum.

“We use the gaming systems to teach cyber security, we use them to teach coding, e-sports all of our STEM programs and now they’re gone,” she said.

At about $650 per console, the Boys and Girls Club is looking at a loss of more than $3,000.

As of now, they are planning on looking for video evidence, canvassing the neighborhood nearby for witnesses and checking for the consoles at pawn shops and online retailers.

The Boys and Girls Club is just worried about how they’ll continue to serve the 190 youth they serve at Park Middle School.

“We need to replace that technology but it’s not budgeted in for this year,” she said.

They’re asking for help.

If you’d like do donate money or a gaming console you can do so in-person by dropping donations off at the Boys and Girls Club corporate office at 700 R Street, Lincoln, NE 68501. You can donate at their website by clicking this link or by texting ILOVEKIDS to 269-89.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.