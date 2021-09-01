Advertisement

GI man sentenced in stepfather’s death

Suspect took a plea deal for second degree murder
Cody Clark was sentenced in Hall County District Court on Wednesday.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced for second degree murder in the killing of his stepfather.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein told Local4 that Cody Clark was sentenced Wednesday to 37 to 52 years in prison for the death of Donald Carlin.

Back in July, the 27-year-old pleaded no contest to second degree murder. An assault charge and two weapons charges were dropped with the plea.

The charges stem from the February death of Carlin after Clark got involved in an argument between Carlin and his mother, who was married to the victim.

