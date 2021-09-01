GI man sentenced in stepfather’s death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man has been sentenced for second degree murder in the killing of his stepfather.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein told Local4 that Cody Clark was sentenced Wednesday to 37 to 52 years in prison for the death of Donald Carlin.

Back in July, the 27-year-old pleaded no contest to second degree murder. An assault charge and two weapons charges were dropped with the plea.

The charges stem from the February death of Carlin after Clark got involved in an argument between Carlin and his mother, who was married to the victim.

