“KNOW MORE” raising awareness of sexual assault and supporting survivors

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For a while, Olivia Minderman knew she wanted to do something to bring awareness to rape culture on college campuses and provide support for survivors.

After recent sexual assaults were reported, the UNL freshman thought now was the perfect time to build on the community’s momentum to make a difference and started promoting the KNOW MORE campaign.

“We just want to get the word out and share education to keep people safe and help those people that have gone through an unfortunate crisis like this get better and find the support they need,” Minderman said.

Minderman gathered up some of her friends and sorority sisters and brainstormed how they were going to help victims and survivors and educate others.

“Know More” went the merchandise route and is partnering with 402INK screenprinting to create shirts, sweatshirts and bracelets for the campaign.

“We work with these students everyday, and we know a lot of them were upset and wanted an outlet and wanted to show their support,” Dan Okelberry with 402INK said.

Proceeds from merchandise sales are going directly to Voices of Hope, a non-profit offering resources like hospital advocacy and a crisis hotline for sexual assault victims and survivors.

“We also provide some financial assistance to rape victims who’ve had to have their clothes taken away at the hospital for evidence or had their bedding taken away or who have lost their glasses,” Marcee Metzger, Voices of Hope Executive Director said.

At first, members of the “Know More” team set their goal of selling 500 shirts. They’ve already gone beyond that and set a new goal of selling 800 shirts to support voices of hope.

