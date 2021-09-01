Advertisement

LIVE at 2:30PM: Gov. Ricketts to give update on hospital staffing emergency

By Amber Little
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wednesday afternoon, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a press conference to discuss work by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to support hospital operations and staffing.

You can watch the press conference live at 2:30 p.m. CT in the video player above.

During a news conference on August 26, Governor Ricketts declared a hospital staffing State of Emergency.

During the month of August, hospital administrators, doctors and nurses in Nebraska have sounded the alarm on capacity and staffing issues they are experiencing due to the latest surge of COVID-19.

Gov. Ricketts said the State of Emergency will allow him to bring back an executive order that waives some licensing requirements for hospitals. This will allow some retired or inactive medical professionals to work in Nebraska. The executive order will also defer continuing education requirements and waive a statue that sets specific supervision ratio requirements.

In addition, a Directed Health Measure went into effect August 30 that limits elective surgeries in D and E classes. These are surgeries that can be delayed 4-12 weeks or more.

Gov. Ricketts also said the best tool to protect yourself against the virus is getting the COVID-19 vaccine, however he reiterated he is against mask and vaccine mandates especially when it comes to kids in schools.

The governor showed a chart indicating there are fewer hospital beds available now than there were on November 20, 2020. However he said this time around, COVID-19 patients make up 11 percent of hospitalizations as opposed to 32 percent on November 20, 2020.

Nebraska Hospital Capacity
Nebraska Hospital Capacity(State of Nebraska)
READ MORE
Bryan Health halts some surgeries to combat staffing and capacity issues
Nebraska Medical Center to reduce number of surgeries that require hospital admission
Nurses at Bryan Health talk about second surge of COVID-19

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Donors purchase remaining tickets to Saturday’s football game, continuing sellout streak
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at mid-orange (high risk).
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s response to COVID-19
Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks
Husker football alt jerseys
Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field
Michael Ernst
LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
NSP troopers play many roles on game day and one of the biggest roles they take on is...
Nebraska State Patrol preparing for return of Husker fans