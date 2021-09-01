LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine inside a northeast Lincoln apartment while serving a search warrant.

On Monday around 8 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment building off 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.

According to police, six adults were inside the apartment and detained.

LPD said in a bedroom belonging to 63-year-old Michael Ernst, investigators found 114.9 grams of methamphetamine in several bags with an estimated street value of $10,000.

Police said investigators also found $680 cash in Ernst’s pants pocket.

LPD said in the immediate area where a 43-year-old woman and 45-year-old woman were detained, investigators found 0.4 grams of loose methamphetamine on a plate.

In a bedroom belonging to a 48-year-old man, investigators found a scale with methamphetamine residue, according to police.

Officers said investigators detained a 40-year-old woman in a bathroom and found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

In a backpack identified as belonging to 38-year-old man, investigators said they found a syringe filled with methamphetamine.

Ernst was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

The five other people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

