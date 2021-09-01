Advertisement

LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment

Michael Ernst
Michael Ernst(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators found more than 100 grams of methamphetamine inside a northeast Lincoln apartment while serving a search warrant.

On Monday around 8 p.m., investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at an apartment building off 33rd Street and Huntington Avenue for an ongoing narcotics investigation.

According to police, six adults were inside the apartment and detained.

LPD said in a bedroom belonging to 63-year-old Michael Ernst, investigators found 114.9 grams of methamphetamine in several bags with an estimated street value of $10,000.

Police said investigators also found $680 cash in Ernst’s pants pocket.

LPD said in the immediate area where a 43-year-old woman and 45-year-old woman were detained, investigators found 0.4 grams of loose methamphetamine on a plate.

In a bedroom belonging to a 48-year-old man, investigators found a scale with methamphetamine residue, according to police.

Officers said investigators detained a 40-year-old woman in a bathroom and found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

In a backpack identified as belonging to 38-year-old man, investigators said they found a syringe filled with methamphetamine.

Ernst was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

The five other people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Donors purchase remaining tickets to Saturday’s football game, continuing sellout streak
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at mid-orange (high risk).
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s response to COVID-19
Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks
Husker football alt jerseys
Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
NSP troopers play many roles on game day and one of the biggest roles they take on is...
Nebraska State Patrol preparing for return of Husker fans
Meet Sherbert! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now