Advertisement

LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department say they’ve found the car that was stolen while a woman stopped to help a dog.

MORE: LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen

LPD said on Tuesday around 6 p.m., officers were called to an area of 95th Street and Fletcher Avenue, in northeast Lincoln.

According to police, a passerby saw a car in a soybean field and that car was determined to be stolen. Officers processed the car for evidence, but the woman’s belongings were all still missing.

On Monday, a woman reported to police that around 9:30 p.m. near 27th and M Streets, she had gotten out of her 2008 blue Hyundai Santa Fe to help a dog that was running around the streets.

LPD said the woman left the car running with the hazards on and unlocked, but when she came back her car, purse, laptop, cell phone and handgun were missing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Donors purchase remaining tickets to Saturday’s football game, continuing sellout streak
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at mid-orange (high risk).
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s response to COVID-19
Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks
Husker football alt jerseys
Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen

Latest News

Michael Ernst
LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
NSP troopers play many roles on game day and one of the biggest roles they take on is...
Nebraska State Patrol preparing for return of Husker fans
Meet Sherbert! If you'd like to set up an adoption appointment, you can call the Pieloch Pet...
10/11 This Morning's Featured Pet - 1011Now