Nebraska authorities warn of scam phone calls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska sheriff’s office and fire department are warning people to avoid falling victim to phone scams asking for money.

In a post on Facebook, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office wrote that deputies had become aware of a scammer who pretended to work with the department. BCSO said the scammer would tell people to pay money to avoid arrest. The scammer also spoofed the department’s number, making it appear the call was coming from the sheriff’s office.

In a separate incident, Crete Fire and Rescue also posted a warning on Facebook that someone, claiming to work for the department, had been calling people in the area to solicit donations. The post said the calls were a scam, which were reported to Crete Police.

Crete Fire & Rescue warns of phone scam (KOLN)

