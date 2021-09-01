Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol preparing for return of Husker fans

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker game days are returning to Lincoln, bringing thousands to Memorial Stadium to cheer on the Huskers.

Nebraska State Patrol troopers play many roles on game day and one of the biggest roles they take on is monitoring the I-80 section between Omaha and Lincoln, which is one of the spots most impacted by game day traffic. Troopers said not only does this area see the most traffic, but it’s also where the most crashes happen.

Some of the other roles NSP has on game day include canine experts sweeping the stadium before kickoff, insuring safety during the game, monitoring roads from Grand Island to Omaha and deploying the air wing division that flies above Lincoln as an eye in the sky that can pinpoint trouble spots.

“What is really beautiful about the Air Wing Division is the speed that they can get around, how they can visually see up above what’s going on and how they can assess it and relay that information to us,” NSP Trooper Rob Pelster said.

NSP said one of the best ways to try and avoid traffic heading to the game is leaving early. Troopers also ask that everyone has a plan on how to get home and watch how fast you’re going heading to and from the stadium.

Another unique feature NSP offers is traffic and safety updates from Trooper Dave on the Husker Radio Network.

“As troopers when we hear, or see or get notified by our Air Wing Division that we have an accident, we swarm in there and do what we can do to get quick clearance so we don’t have any secondary accidents, no one gets hurt and people can be on their way to the game,” Trooper Pelster explained.

Troopers are in constant contact with each other in the stadium, on the roads and in the air.

NSP said they want people to come and say hello, introduce themselves and know the troopers are at the stadium and on the roads to serve Husker fans during a win at Memorial Stadium.

