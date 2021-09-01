Advertisement

Nebraska’s upcoming meeting on updated health education standards

(Nebraska Department of Education)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s new information on the state’s proposed health education standard including sex education.

6 News was told a committee supports postponing voting on standards but the board could still act. The item is on the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

A draft version of the changes was released earlier this summer. The latest draft removes certain terminology and concepts critics said weren’t age-appropriate such as transgender, homophobia, and birth control.

It also removes medical names of body parts while topics like puberty remain. The board could adopt the plan or postpone taking any action.

Nebraska board hears public comment on updated health education standards draft

