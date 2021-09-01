Road leading to bridge washes out, leaves Nebraska town with detours

MURRAY, Neb. (WOWT) - After rains led to the collapse of a road leading to an already under repair bridge, Murray Fire & Rescue is prepared to do what’s needed.

“We already got the area divided into zones, each one of us covering the areas where we live,” said Chris Spangler, assistant fire chief for the 24 person volunteer department. “I live in Murray so I have the Murray area and I have seven people that live west of the bridge.”

“We can respond, it may take us just a little bit more to get there, but we’ll get there.”

Nebraska Department of Transportation has been repairing the Main Street bridge which provides the primary entrance into the town from the east along Highway 1. Overnight, the road leading up to the bridge buckled and collapsed. No timetable has been given to repair the street or bridge, according to Beth Johnsen, superintendent of Conestoga Public Schools in Murray.

Johnsen said fresh gravel has already been added to the alternate routes into town. She said for the next week, schools will start a half hour late to allow families and students more travel time.

The fire department, which serves across Cass County, is located just east of the damaged road. An alternate route to the elementary school, for example, will add some response time.

”If we gotta go to the elementary school now, instead of it being a half mile travel, we’re gonna have to go back out onto the highway, highway 75, a mile north,” Spangler said. “We’ll have to take a rock road across a grade railroad track a mile west, and then we’re gonna have to come back a mile into town. So we’re adding five to eight minutes to the call.”

Still, he’s convinced his team of 23 E.M.S. and fire trained volunteers will be up for the task. His biggest concern is the safety of those detour roads, Waverly Road to the north and, further away, and Hobscheidt Road to the south. Students taking an alternate route on what he described as “washboard roads”, combined with harvest season and the requisite heavy machinery on those roads, will require caution.

”We got a lot of kids at the lake that gotta go to high school, they’re new drivers, inexperienced drivers,” Spangler said. “We’re gonna have a lot of dust problems coming up the next few days, after the sun gets on this and dries this out. Speed, dust, washboards, its the makings of a wreck.”

