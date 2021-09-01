Thursday Forecast: Rain chances back in the forecast...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Unsettled weather moves back into the local area for Thursday and Friday...

An upper-level low pressure area will combine with a surface front to provide much of 10-11 Country with an increasing shower-and-thunderstorm chance from later Wednesday night into the day on Thursday...continuing Thursday night...perhaps lingering into Friday for some of us.

Severe Outlook - Tonight (KOLN)

There will be the possibility of some severe weather at times...but the threat appears highly conditional. If clouds and rain end up dominating the region over the next 24-48 hours...the severe weather threat would be minimized, but a heavy rain concern would become more pronounced. Please stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts as we head for the weekend.

Severe Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

High temperatures are expected to remain seasonably pleasant over the next couple of days...with highs both Thursday and Friday in the 70s and 80s.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

The upcoming holiday weekend continues to look “mainly” dry...but there will be a small precipitation risk at times. At this point the rain chance is 20% or less for most of the daytime hours...but this will need to be monitored over the coming days. Weekend readings look to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s...before warming a bit into the mid 80s for Labor Day Monday. Right now...Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and seasonal with highs in the lower 80s.

7 - Day Outlook (KOLN)

