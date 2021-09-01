Wednesday Forecast: Comfortable temperatures expected with afternoon sunshine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures over the next few days will actually be a bit below average but, it will still be humid. Wednesday will be a nice day with mild temperatures and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. A cold front will move across Nebraska on Thursday and this will trigger showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be from late Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

Decreasing clouds and becoming mostly sunny Wednesday afternoon. Highs in the Lincoln area will be in the lower 80s and it will be a bit humid as well. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Hot temperatures continue in southwest Nebraska. Comfortable temperatures expected in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few showers and thunderstorms in western and central Nebraska. Mainly dry in eastern sections of the state. Lows in the mid 60s with a southeast breeze.

Low temperatures Thursday morning will be above average. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies expected on Thursday with the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few isolated strong to severe t’storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs will be around 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s and a touch muggy. (1011 Weather)

The cold front that will be moving across Nebraska Thursday and Thursday night could generate decent rain amounts across the state. Some of the the showers and thunderstorms could produce up to 1.50 inches with locally heavier amounts. Most of the rain will fall Thursday and Thursday night.

A large portion of Nebraska could see between 0.75" to 1.50" of rain. (1011 Weather)

Showers will be possible Friday morning, otherwise, partly sunny skies will develop with highs in the upper 70s Friday afternoon.

Overall, the Labor Day Weekend looks comfortable temperature wise with just a small chance for rain. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s with lower humidity levels. Mid 80s expected on Sunday and Labor day.

High temperatures expected to be near at or below average over the next 7 days. Best chance of rain Thursday into early Friday morning. (1011 Weather)

