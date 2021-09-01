‘Welcome Home’ celebration for Hastings Little League

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After going 2-2 in the national Little League World Series, the Hastings Little League team is still the talk of the town and the state. And Hastings is celebrating the team Wednesday night.

The Hastings Community Foundation has planned a ‘Welcome Home Celebration’ event for the team downtown and at Duncan Field.

Festivities will kick off with a parade of the team downtown, but the evening will be packed with much more than a six-vehicle parade according to the foundation.

“It’ll start with a parade down 2nd Street at 5:30 p.m., then at 6 p.m. we’re going to have a celebration at Duncan Field where we’ll honor the individual players, but also the team as a whole,” said Hastings Community Foundation Executive Director Dan Peters. “We have some really fantastic surprises for the team.”

Peters was tight-lipped about what a lot of those ‘surprises’ may be, but it will be a way they can show how excited and proud they are of the team and their accomplishments in the Little League World Series and throughout their longer-than-expected season.

The Hastings Baseball Committee is also a very big participant in the planning of the upcoming event, and says they can’t wait for the event, but they might be even more excited about the futures of these little league players.

“It’s going to be really neat to watch this team continue through our next program, which would be the 13′s and then they go all the way to Hastings Warriors, the Braves and the Chiefs,” said Baseball Committee Member Kelly Sheets. “I know everybody on the board and everybody with Hastings Baseball is excited to watch this team grow and one day play on Duncan Field.”

Sheets says he and the board actively watched the team and its journey this summer, and it didn’t take long before event organizers had a bit of inspiration for the upcoming celebration.

“We started receiving calls and there was conversations of ‘alright we need to do something, what does that look like?’ Peters said. “So, we got together and started mapping out ‘how can we really celebrate, honor their achievement.’”

“I know it’s been a long journey but, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, may never happen again, that’s why we’re trying to make a big deal out of it,” Sheets added. “I’ve never seen 25,000 people from Hastings support one program from Hastings so much.”

Local4 will cover the events live during Local4 News at 5 and Local4 News at 6.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.