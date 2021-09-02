4th-ranked Huskers set for Ameritas Players Challenge

The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team (2-0) plays host to the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend, Sept. 3-4, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers open Friday with Omaha (1-1) at 11 a.m., followed by Georgia (2-1) that evening at 6 p.m. The tournament concludes Saturday with Arizona State (2-1) in a 6 p.m. finale.

Nebraska’s matches vs. Omaha and Arizona State will be streamed on Big Ten Network+. The match vs. Georgia will be televised on BTN and available through its digital extension on the FOX Sports app, with Larry Punteney on play-by-play and Salima Rockwell providing color commentary. This weekend’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren Cook West on the call. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year.

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations