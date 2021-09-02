Advertisement

4th-ranked Huskers set for Ameritas Players Challenge

Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Media Relations
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The fourth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team (2-0) plays host to the Ameritas Players Challenge this weekend, Sept. 3-4, at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers open Friday with Omaha (1-1) at 11 a.m., followed by Georgia (2-1) that evening at 6 p.m. The tournament concludes Saturday with Arizona State (2-1) in a 6 p.m. finale. 

Nebraska’s matches vs. Omaha and Arizona State will be streamed on Big Ten Network+. The match vs. Georgia will be televised on BTN and available through its digital extension on the FOX Sports app, with Larry Punteney on play-by-play and Salima Rockwell providing color commentary. This weekend’s action will be carried on Huskers Radio Network with John Baylor and Lauren Cook West on the call. Baylor is in his 28th season handling play-by-play duties for the Husker volleyball program, and West, a former All-America setter at NU, will provide color commentary for the sixth straight year. 

Huskers Radio Network will carry the matches on HRN radio affiliates, including 107.3 FM in Lincoln and AM 590 in Omaha. A live audio stream will be available at Huskers.com and on the Huskers app.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

Most Read

2021 Huskers Football Season.
Donors purchase remaining tickets to Saturday’s football game, continuing sellout streak
The COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at mid-orange (high risk).
LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s response to COVID-19
Nebraska virus cases nearly double over the past two weeks
Husker football alt jerseys
Huskers unveil commemorative jerseys for 9/11 anniversary game
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Woman stops to help dog; has car stolen

Latest News

Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
Erik Chinander is the defensive coordinator at the University of Nebraska.
Chinander explains his message to the team ahead of Fordham game
Huskers turn off the music at practice
Huskers turn off the music at practice
Rodriguez named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week