Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-month-old possibly in danger in Oklahoma

Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia...
Police in Oklahoma City issued an Amber Alert for Leyla Rivera, a 3-month-old girl. Midaysia Highwalker is a suspect in the alleged abduction.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - Police in Oklahoma issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 3-month-old that was taken by her mother, who made threatening remarks, they said.

The alert said Leyla Rivera was taken Thursday. She was described as a Black female child last seen wearing a yellow outfit with white daisies.

Midaysia Highwalker, 20, was listed as the suspect. No vehicle information was immediately available.

Officials believe the baby is possibly in danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oklahoma City Police Department at 405-297-1188 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ernst
LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field
Phone scam
Nebraska authorities warn of scam phone calls
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
Bryan Health
Transfer center will be established to move patients between Nebraska hospitals

Latest News

Their work helps refugee and immigrant women get everything they need, so they can accomplish...
Lincoln non-profit creating opportunities for refugees
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
The moon illuminates the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue Friday...
Gen. Lee statue can be removed, Virginia Supreme Court rules
ECHO Collective creating opportunities for refugees in Lincoln