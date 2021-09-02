Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday that three more people died from COVID-19.

LLCHD said the deaths include a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, and a woman in her 90s who was not hospitalized and not vaccinated.

The health department also reported another 179 virus cases.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 86 with 61 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 25 from other communities (4 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure: The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 196,680

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 182,863

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 71.1%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Friday, September 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses

Wednesday, September 8, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Friday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; 4 to 5 p.m., Gathering Place, 1144 “M” St. – first and second doses, walk-ins only

Monday, September 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Wednesday, September 15, 3 to 5 p.m., Nebraska Wesleyan University, Acklie Hall of Science, 4950 Baldwin Ave. – first and second doses

Friday, September 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

