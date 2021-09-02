Advertisement

Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department reported Thursday that three more people died from COVID-19.

LLCHD said the deaths include a man in his 60s who was hospitalized and vaccinated, a man in his 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated, and a woman in her 90s who was not hospitalized and not vaccinated.

The health department also reported another 179 virus cases.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients:  86 with 61 from Lancaster County (4 on ventilators) and 25 from other communities (4 on ventilators)

Risk Dial:  mid-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Directed Health Measure:  The current DHM is effective through September 30 and includes a mask requirement for all individuals ages 2 and older regardless of vaccination status. More information on the health measure and masks is available at lincoln.ne.gov/DHM and lincoln.ne.gov/mask.

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 196,680
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 182,863
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 71.1%

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Friday, September 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, September 8, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
  • Friday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses; 4 to 5 p.m., Gathering Place, 1144 “M” St. – first and second doses, walk-ins only
  • Monday, September 13, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses
  • Wednesday, September 15, 3 to 5 p.m., Nebraska Wesleyan University, Acklie Hall of Science, 4950 Baldwin Ave. – first and second doses
  • Friday, September 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

  • Bryan Health: Testing is available for those who have symptoms at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. Appointments are not required.
  • CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
  • Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.
  • Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens, health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ernst
LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field
JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
Phone scam
Nebraska authorities warn of scam phone calls

Latest News

The Tornado Watch is in place for south central Nebraska through midnight tonight.
Stormy, wet weather into Thursday evening | More cool, cloudy weather into Friday
The Fantasticks at LCP
The Fantasticks at LCP
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City of Lincoln seeking attorneys and volunteers to help with Tenant Assistance Project
Stacy Leimbach of Trinity Lutheran wins May 2019 10/11 Golden Apple Award.
Nominate a teacher for a 10/11 Golden Apple award