LPD: Man loses more than $27,000 in phone scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said a man lost more than $27,000 in a phone scam.

On Tuesday, around 9 a.m., officers spoke with a 72-year-old man who explained that he’d gotten a call from a number that said it was the Boston Police Department.

According to police, the man explained that a scammer said they were an investigator and the man’s identity had been stolen and was being used to fraudulently fund terrorist organizations.

LPD said when the man questioned the caller, he got a second call from a number claiming to be the Lincoln Police Department’s dispatch number who said this claim was legitimate.

Officers said the man was told to send $11,360 in gift cards.

From there, LPD said the man was told that an arrest had been made in his case and he needed to pay $16,000 in court fees.

According to police, the man went to Cornhusker Bank where he wired $16,000 to Turkey.

LPD said the bank found this transaction suspicious and tried stopping the payment, but at this point it’s not clear if they were successful in canceling the transaction.

Police estimate the total loss at this point to be $27,455.

LPD said this is a reminder that law enforcement and government agencies will not ask for payment by gift cards.

If you get a call from someone claiming to be with law enforcement who is requesting payment in any fashion you should hang up immediately.

Officers said you can call the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 to make a report about the suspicious call or to verify the validity of any call made from law enforcement personnel.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.