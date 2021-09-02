Advertisement

LPD: Teens break into east Lincoln home during middle of day

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two teenage boys are facing burglary charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department said they broke into an east Lincoln home.

Around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to an area near 44th and M Streets for a report of a suspicious person.

LPD said the caller explained that they saw two men wearing masks with bats in their hands.

According to police, when responding officers got to the neighborhood, they saw two teenage boys walking back to the car with bats in their hands.

Officers said they detained the 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys and found one of them was holding a rifle scope.

LPD said while officers checked the area, they found the back patio door of a home had been shattered.

When officers spoke with the homeowner, they learned that the rifle scope, gift cards and night vision binoculars had been stolen from the home.

Investigators estimate the total value of stolen items was $300; officers were able to recover all the stolen property. Officers estimate the damage to the home to be $250.

The 17-year-old and 16-year-old boys were arrested for burglary and turned over to the Youth Services Center.

