Advertisement

Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog

FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A woman was attacked by an 8-foot alligator while walking her dog Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told WTOC a neighbor saw the commotion and tried to help the woman.

When she attempted to pull the woman out of the water, the neighbor realized an alligator was holding onto her.

The neighbor’s husband picked up a shovel, ran into the water and repeatedly hit the alligator until it let go.

SCDNR says the neighbors saved this woman’s life.

The woman walking her dog was taken to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

SCDNR said the alligator has been euthanized. A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans.

Copyright 2021 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Ernst
LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field
Memorial Stadium. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
What you need to know if you’re attending Saturday’s Nebraska Football game
Phone scam
Nebraska authorities warn of scam phone calls
Bryan Health
Transfer center will be established to move patients between Nebraska hospitals

Latest News

"Seinfeld," created by Jerry Seinfeld (pictured) and Larry David, aired for nine seasons from...
‘Seinfeld’ is heading to Netflix
This Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 photo made available by NASA shows the first rock sample for...
NASA’s newest Mars rover snags 1st rock sample for return
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible across central and eastern Nebraska on...
Wet weather into Thursday evening | more cool, cloudy weather into Friday
Four people were killed in a jet crash in Connecticut on Thursday.
All 4 people aboard small jet dead after it crashes on takeoff