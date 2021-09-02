Severe thunderstorms possible Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A storm system will move across Nebraska Thursday bringing clouds, showers and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could be severe this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and t’storms will still be possible on Friday. Labor Day weekend is looking pretty good.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers and t’storms becoming likely this afternoon and evening in the Lincoln area. A few of the storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. A few isolated tornadoes will be possible late this afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday afternoon will be in the lower 80s with a south-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible Thursday afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

High temperatures will be below average but, it will still be humid. (1011 Weather)

Best chance for rain in the Lincoln area will be late Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. (1011 Weather)

Rainfall potential Thursday Through Friday (1011 Weather)

Occasional showers tonight into Friday morning. Lows in the mid 60s.

Overnight lows will mainly be in the 60s. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Friday morning with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. Mix of clouds and sun Friday afternoon with isolated showers and t’storms. Highs in the upper 70s and a northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

High temperatures Friday afternoon will mainly be in the 70s. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and t’storms possible Friday night, lows in the lower 60s.

There will be a slight chance for a lingering shower Saturday morning, otherwise, partly to mostly sunny skies will develop with the high around 80.

Saturday should be a nice day with pleasant temperatures and less humidity. (1011 Weather)

Sunday and Monday will be mainly dry and warm. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm Sunday night. Highs in the low to mid 80s Sunday and Labor Day. Seasonal temperatures will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Labor Day Weekend is looking pleasant at this time with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. (1011 Weather)

