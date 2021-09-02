Wet weather into Thursday evening | more cool, cloudy weather into Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wet weather is expected as we head into Thursday evening as multiple rounds of rain will be possible across the area. This though should set the stage for some very nice weather as we head into Labor Day weekend with generally dry and cool conditions expected.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms have been ongoing through much of the day on Thursday ahead of a cold front and surface trough that is expected to swing through the state into Thursday evening. Showers are expected to continue into the early evening across eastern Nebraska while storms redevelop across parts of central and western Nebraska. Those storms are then forecast to push to the east and southeast through the area into Thursday night with some lingering rain possible into early Friday morning.

Areas of rain with some isolated to scattered severe storms are possible Thursday evening with some scattered showers possible into Friday. (KOLN)

Some storms could be strong to severe across south central and southeastern Nebraska, where a marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, and perhaps even an isolated tornado will be possible. We’ll also continue to monitor the threat for areas of heavy rain and perhaps some flooding. Recent heavy rains have left soils quite saturated across parts of central and eastern Nebraska, and with another 1″ to 3″ of rain possible in some areas, flooding could become a concern into Thursday evening.

Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible into Thursday evening across central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Clouds and rain have kept temperatures quite cool on Wednesday with afternoon readings ranging anywhere from the upper 60s to the lower 80s across the state. The cooler than average weather looks to stick around as we head into the day on Friday, as again, more clouds and perhaps some scattered rain showers should keep temperatures a few degrees below average for most. Look for afternoon highs mainly in the 70s across the state with light north winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

Look for lows into Friday morning to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s for most. (KOLN)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with more areas of rain should keep temperatures mainly in the 70s by Friday afternoon. (KOLN)

Another round of showers and storms will be possible into Friday night as another disturbance moves through the area. This will keep rain chances going at around 40% or so for the Lincoln metro. Rain chances should taper off through as we head into Saturday morning with some lingering cloud cover. Clearing skies and generally dry weather are expected by Saturday afternoon with another cooler than average day for Lincoln and the rest of the state. All-in-all, the weather looks to be quite nice as the Huskers host Fordham with an 11 AM kickoff on Saturday.

Some lingering clouds and perhaps a spotty shower are possible on Saturday, but the weather looks absolutely fantastic for the Husker home opener. (KOLN)

The extended forecast has a September-like feel to it with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to the mid 80s over the next week. With rain chances expected into Thursday evening, again Friday night and into early Saturday, the forecast dries out as we head into Sunday and through much of the week next week.

After some wet weather Thursday, rain will try and linger into Friday and early on Saturday before dry weather is expected for much of next week. (KOLN)

