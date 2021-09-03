Advertisement

City crews rescue kitten Friday

Published: Sep. 3, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City staff on Friday rescued a kitten that was trapped inside of a City light pole. Crews with the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Traffic Engineering division and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Animal Control division worked together to make the extraction.

Animal Control contacted LTU Thursday, Sept. 2, after receiving a report of meowing coming from inside the light pole at the southeast corner of the intersection of North 17th and “P” streets. LTU Traffic Signal Technicians, David Woitaszewski and Lance Simpson, inspected the area Friday morning and found a kitten inside the light pole.

“We weren’t sure what to expect when we first received the report. This is extremely rare and the first time we have ever received a report like this,” Woitaszewski said. “The kitten was a little feisty and did not want to come out, but we were able to pull him out and get him to a safe place.”

Animal Control delivered the kitten to the Capital Humane Society Admissions Center where it appears to be in good health and eating. It is estimated to be four to five weeks old.

“This is great teamwork by both departments,” said LTU Director Liz Elliott.

“We suspect the kitten got scared during a thunderstorm sometime this week and was small enough to squeeze its way under the light pole. We appreciate the public’s assistance to report things like this,” said Steve Beal, Lincoln Animal Control Manager.

The Capital Humane Society reports that if the kitten is not claimed within three days, it will go to foster care and will be put up for adoption once it is old enough and gains additional weight.

“Lance and I were happy to help the kitten and get it out of there,” Woitaszewski said.

