Fans get to cheer on Huskers in Memorial Stadium for first time in over 21 months

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the first time in more than 21 months the Huskers will take the field in front of a full Memorial Stadium. Before fans head into the stadium, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Masks are required in all indoor spaces, which includes restrooms, elevators and suites inside Memorial Stadium. New in 2021, fans cannot enter the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium; plan to walk around the south part of the stadium. As always, Nebraska will enforce its clear bag policy.

“At the end of the day the important thing is the health and safety of everybody that comes on site. Specifically for us we’re hyper-focused on keeping our team healthy to where they can compete,” Associate AD for Event Management, Matt Davidson said.

Getting to the point of full capacity fans returning hasn’t been easy. Countless hours of teamwork between athletics, the University, the City and so many others have led us to another sell-out at Memorial Stadium for September 4.

A lot of the gameday preparations have gone through the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, and Nebraska Athletics says it’s been a challenge scrapping the way fans build into venues. They also say the key to getting to this point has been the fluidity and flexibility over the past 21 months.

“We don’t just keep this stuff close to the chest, there’s meetings that happen after we get off the phone with health professionals,” Davidson said. “We’ve had task force meetings formed 21 months ago and what those meetings did was really bring in our marketing, ticketing and development.”

The Cornhusker Marching Band will also make their return to Memorial Stadium, with sophomores who will now experience their first set in front of the full crowd.

