Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re not heading to the Haymarket for the first Nebraska home football game of the season, there are plenty of other activities to enjoy in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Emerge LNK: Mural + Street Art Festival

LUX Center for the Arts presents Emerge LNK: Mural + Street Art Festival happening over Labor Day weekend! This community project seeks to bring joy to the community through public mural installations, a custom car show and a family-friendly arts festival with hands-on art activities, live music, food trucks and more.

Friday 5-8 p.m. and Saturday 3-8 p.m.; Free

More info:

Nebraska Alumni Association Presents Football Friday

Kick off this weekend’s home football game with Football Fridays. Connect with other Husker fans and enjoy food, games, giveaways and entertainment. Plus, there will be appearances by former players, Husker coaches and other special guests

Friday 5-7 p.m.; Free

More info:

Nebraska Wesleyan University Women’s Soccer

Come out and watch NWU women’s soccer team this weekend. They will be facing off against Illinois College on Friday night. Then, they will back be in action on Sunday as they take on Rhodes College.

Friday 6 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m.; Tickets: $6 for adults

More info:

Capitol View Winery Presents Killer Garage Band

KGB acoustic is a three-piece classic rock/country rock band group from Lincoln. The group performs songs by The Beatles, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Fleetwood Mac, CCR, the Grateful Dead and much more. The band will occasionally toss in a little bluegrass and some blues. Hake Catering will be there as well serving some delicious food starting at 6pm.

Friday 7-9 p.m.; Free

More info:

Labor Day Weekend Branched Oak Lake Cruise 2021

Come have some fun and cruise around Branched Oak Lake. You will parade around the lake’s campground areas and the lake with a couple pit stops to mingle, take pictures and make new friends. This event is open to all vehicles, new and old, plus trucks, Jeeps and motorcycles, clubs are welcome too!

Sunday 4:30-7 p.m.; Free, park sticker required

More info:

