High School Football: highlights, scores and analysis (Sept. 3)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 2 of the 2021 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Friday night's games included:
Friday night’s games included:
Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6
Creighton 78, Walthill 16
Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6
Scheduled Games:
@ Adams Central: Wahoo VS Adams Central
@ Allen: Mead VS Allen
@ Aquinas Catholic: Centennial VS Aquinas Catholic
@ Arapahoe: Lawrence-Nelson VS Arapahoe
@ Arthur County: Cody-Kilgore VS Arthur County
@ Ashland-Greenwood: Milford VS Ashland-Greenwood
@ Aurora: Bennington VS Aurora
@ BDS : Johnson-Brock VS BDS
@ BRLD: Oakland-Craig VS BRLD
@ Battle Creek: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Battle Creek
@ Bayard: Hitchcock County VS Bayard
@ Bellevue East: Bellevue West VS Bellevue East
@ Bertrand: Dundy County Stratton VS Bertrand
@ Blair: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Blair
@ Bloomfield: Wynot VS Bloomfield
@ Blue Hill: Southern Valley VS Blue Hill
@ Boone Central: Minden VS Boone Central
@ Boyd County: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Boyd County
@ Boys Town: Platteview VS Boys Town
@ Burns, WY: Mitchell VS Burns, WY
@ Burwell: Ainsworth VS Burwell
@ CWC: Fullerton VS CWC
@ Cambridge: Amherst VS Cambridge
@ Central Valley: Palmer VS Central Valley
@ Centura: Bridgeport VS Centura
@ Chadron: Gordon-Rushville VS Chadron
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Elmwood-Murdock VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Conestoga: Freeman VS Conestoga
@ Creek Valley: Paxton VS Creek Valley
@ Crete: McCook VS Crete
@ Crofton: Twin River VS Crofton
@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Gibbon VS Doniphan-Trumbull
@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West
@ EMF: East Butler VS EMF
@ Elba: Sterling VS Elba
@ Elkhorn High : Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Elkhorn High
@ Elkhorn Valley: North Central VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Elm Creek: Hi-Line VS Elm Creek
@ Emerson-Hubbard: Humphrey St. Francis VS Emerson-Hubbard
@ Fairbury: Superior VS Fairbury
@ Fillmore Central: Syracuse VS Fillmore Central
@ Fort Calhoun: Auburn VS Fort Calhoun
@ Franklin: Wauneta-Palisade VS Franklin
@ Fremont: North Platte VS Fremont
@ Gothenburg: Kearney Catholic VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Archbishop Bergan VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Gretna: Omaha Central VS Gretna
@ Gross Catholic: Seward VS Gross Catholic
@ Hastings St. Cecilia: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Hastings St. Cecilia
@ Hastings: Scottsbluff VS Hastings
@ High Plains Community: Omaha Christian Academy VS High Plains Community
@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Diller-Odell VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Hartington-Newcastle VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Kenesaw: Loomis VS Kenesaw
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Stanton VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lewiston: Red Cloud VS Lewiston
@ Lexington: Beatrice VS Lexington
@ Leyton: Kimball VS Leyton
@ Lincoln Christian: Lincoln Lutheran VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln High: Omaha Bryan VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln North Star
@ Lincoln Pius X: Grand Island VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln Southeast
@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): David City VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)
@ Louisville: Nebraska City VS Louisville
@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Lourdes Central Catholic
@ Madison: Heartland VS Madison
@ Malcolm: Yutan VS Malcolm
@ Maxwell: Brady VS Maxwell
@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Perkins County VS Maywood-Hayes Center
@ McCool Junction: Harvard VS McCool Junction
@ Medicine Valley: Alma VS Medicine Valley
@ Millard West: Millard North VS Millard West
@ Minatare: Banner County VS Minatare
@ Mullen: Twin Loup VS Mullen
@ Nebraska Christian: Arcadia-Loup City VS Nebraska Christian
@ Nebraska Lutheran: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Nebraska Lutheran
@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Osmond VS Niobrara/Verdigre
@ Norfolk Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Norfolk Catholic
@ North Bend Central: Arlington VS North Bend Central
@ Northwest: Gering VS Northwest
@ Ogallala: Holdrege VS Ogallala
@ Omaha Burke: Kearney VS Omaha Burke
@ Omaha Concordia: Columbus Scotus VS Omaha Concordia
@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Waverly VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha South: Thomas Jefferson, IA VS Omaha South
@ Omaha Westside: Omaha North VS Omaha Westside
@ Ord: Central City VS Ord
@ Osceola: Wausa VS Osceola
@ Palmyra: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Palmyra
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Lincoln East VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Pawnee City: Dorchester VS Pawnee City
@ Pierce: Columbus Lakeview VS Pierce
@ Plainview: Neligh-Oakdale VS Plainview
@ Pleasanton: Axtell VS Pleasanton
@ Ponca: Tekamah-Herman VS Ponca
@ Potter-Dix: Sioux County VS Potter-Dix
@ Ralston: Plattsmouth VS Ralston
@ Raymond Central: Falls City VS Raymond Central
@ Riverside: Giltner VS Riverside
@ Sandhills Valley: Overton VS Sandhills Valley
@ Sandhills/Thedford: Morrill VS Sandhills/Thedford
@ Sandy Creek: Hershey VS Sandy Creek
@ Shelby-Rising City: Howells-Dodge VS Shelby-Rising City
@ Sidney: Chase County VS Sidney
@ Silver Lake: Spalding Academy VS Silver Lake
@ South Loup: Hyannis VS South Loup
@ South Platte: Wallace VS South Platte
@ South Sioux City: Sioux City West, IA VS South Sioux City
@ Southern: Johnson County Central VS Southern
@ St. Edward: Hampton VS St. Edward
@ St. Mary’s: Summerland VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: Broken Bow VS St. Paul
@ Sutherland: Garden County VS Sutherland
@ Thayer Central: Cross County VS Thayer Central
@ Tri County: Weeping Water VS Tri County
@ Valentine: ONeill VS Valentine
@ Wakefield: Wisner-Pilger VS Wakefield
@ Wayne: West Point-Beemer VS Wayne
@ West Holt: Lutheran High Northeast VS West Holt
@ Wilber-Clatonia: Sutton VS Wilber-Clatonia
@ Wood River-Shelton: Cozad VS Wood River-Shelton
@ York: Alliance VS York
