High School Football: highlights, scores and analysis (Sept. 3)

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 2 of the 2021 High School football season. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Anselmo-Merna 100, Hemingford 6

Creighton 78, Walthill 16

Santee 52, Heartland Lutheran 6

Scheduled Games:

@ Adams Central: Wahoo VS Adams Central

@ Allen: Mead VS Allen

@ Aquinas Catholic: Centennial VS Aquinas Catholic

@ Arapahoe: Lawrence-Nelson VS Arapahoe

@ Arthur County: Cody-Kilgore VS Arthur County

@ Ashland-Greenwood: Milford VS Ashland-Greenwood

@ Aurora: Bennington VS Aurora

@ BDS : Johnson-Brock VS BDS

@ BRLD: Oakland-Craig VS BRLD

@ Battle Creek: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Hitchcock County VS Bayard

@ Bellevue East: Bellevue West VS Bellevue East

@ Bertrand: Dundy County Stratton VS Bertrand

@ Blair: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Blair

@ Bloomfield: Wynot VS Bloomfield

@ Blue Hill: Southern Valley VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Minden VS Boone Central

@ Boyd County: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Boyd County

@ Boys Town: Platteview VS Boys Town

@ Burns, WY: Mitchell VS Burns, WY

@ Burwell: Ainsworth VS Burwell

@ CWC: Fullerton VS CWC

@ Cambridge: Amherst VS Cambridge

@ Central Valley: Palmer VS Central Valley

@ Centura: Bridgeport VS Centura

@ Chadron: Gordon-Rushville VS Chadron

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Elmwood-Murdock VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Conestoga: Freeman VS Conestoga

@ Creek Valley: Paxton VS Creek Valley

@ Crete: McCook VS Crete

@ Crofton: Twin River VS Crofton

@ Doniphan-Trumbull: Gibbon VS Doniphan-Trumbull

@ Douglas County West: Schuyler VS Douglas County West

@ EMF: East Butler VS EMF

@ Elba: Sterling VS Elba

@ Elkhorn High : Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Elkhorn High

@ Elkhorn Valley: North Central VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elm Creek: Hi-Line VS Elm Creek

@ Emerson-Hubbard: Humphrey St. Francis VS Emerson-Hubbard

@ Fairbury: Superior VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Syracuse VS Fillmore Central

@ Fort Calhoun: Auburn VS Fort Calhoun

@ Franklin: Wauneta-Palisade VS Franklin

@ Fremont: North Platte VS Fremont

@ Gothenburg: Kearney Catholic VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Archbishop Bergan VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna: Omaha Central VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: Seward VS Gross Catholic

@ Hastings St. Cecilia: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Hastings St. Cecilia

@ Hastings: Scottsbluff VS Hastings

@ High Plains Community: Omaha Christian Academy VS High Plains Community

@ Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer: Diller-Odell VS Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Hartington-Newcastle VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Kenesaw: Loomis VS Kenesaw

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Stanton VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lewiston: Red Cloud VS Lewiston

@ Lexington: Beatrice VS Lexington

@ Leyton: Kimball VS Leyton

@ Lincoln Christian: Lincoln Lutheran VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln High: Omaha Bryan VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln North Star: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln North Star

@ Lincoln Pius X: Grand Island VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Lincoln Southeast: Lincoln Southwest VS Lincoln Southeast

@ Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS): David City VS Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS)

@ Louisville: Nebraska City VS Louisville

@ Lourdes Central Catholic: Guardian Angels Central Catholic VS Lourdes Central Catholic

@ Madison: Heartland VS Madison

@ Malcolm: Yutan VS Malcolm

@ Maxwell: Brady VS Maxwell

@ Maywood-Hayes Center: Perkins County VS Maywood-Hayes Center

@ McCool Junction: Harvard VS McCool Junction

@ Medicine Valley: Alma VS Medicine Valley

@ Millard West: Millard North VS Millard West

@ Minatare: Banner County VS Minatare

@ Mullen: Twin Loup VS Mullen

@ Nebraska Christian: Arcadia-Loup City VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Falls City Sacred Heart VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Niobrara/Verdigre: Osmond VS Niobrara/Verdigre

@ Norfolk Catholic: Bishop Neumann VS Norfolk Catholic

@ North Bend Central: Arlington VS North Bend Central

@ Northwest: Gering VS Northwest

@ Ogallala: Holdrege VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Burke: Kearney VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Concordia: Columbus Scotus VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Benson VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Waverly VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha South: Thomas Jefferson, IA VS Omaha South

@ Omaha Westside: Omaha North VS Omaha Westside

@ Ord: Central City VS Ord

@ Osceola: Wausa VS Osceola

@ Palmyra: Omaha Brownell Talbot VS Palmyra

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Lincoln East VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Pawnee City: Dorchester VS Pawnee City

@ Pierce: Columbus Lakeview VS Pierce

@ Plainview: Neligh-Oakdale VS Plainview

@ Pleasanton: Axtell VS Pleasanton

@ Ponca: Tekamah-Herman VS Ponca

@ Potter-Dix: Sioux County VS Potter-Dix

@ Ralston: Plattsmouth VS Ralston

@ Raymond Central: Falls City VS Raymond Central

@ Riverside: Giltner VS Riverside

@ Sandhills Valley: Overton VS Sandhills Valley

@ Sandhills/Thedford: Morrill VS Sandhills/Thedford

@ Sandy Creek: Hershey VS Sandy Creek

@ Shelby-Rising City: Howells-Dodge VS Shelby-Rising City

@ Sidney: Chase County VS Sidney

@ Silver Lake: Spalding Academy VS Silver Lake

@ South Loup: Hyannis VS South Loup

@ South Platte: Wallace VS South Platte

@ South Sioux City: Sioux City West, IA VS South Sioux City

@ Southern: Johnson County Central VS Southern

@ St. Edward: Hampton VS St. Edward

@ St. Mary’s: Summerland VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: Broken Bow VS St. Paul

@ Sutherland: Garden County VS Sutherland

@ Thayer Central: Cross County VS Thayer Central

@ Tri County: Weeping Water VS Tri County

@ Valentine: ONeill VS Valentine

@ Wakefield: Wisner-Pilger VS Wakefield

@ Wayne: West Point-Beemer VS Wayne

@ West Holt: Lutheran High Northeast VS West Holt

@ Wilber-Clatonia: Sutton VS Wilber-Clatonia

@ Wood River-Shelton: Cozad VS Wood River-Shelton

@ York: Alliance VS York

Local Sports Scores

