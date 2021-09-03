Hiring slowdown leads to new prison operational schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - LCC and the DEC are shifting to a new operational schedule in order to maximize available staff, corrections officials say.

Starting September 13, primary activity will be consolidated to four 12-hour days Monday through Thursday.

“This move will allow us to create greater consistency in staff scheduling and inmate activity,” said Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). “Primary hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the four weekdays. That is in alignment with the recently declared staffing emergency, which consists of a 12-hour operational pattern.”

DEC is the intake facility for all men entering NDCS. LCC is a maximum custody male facility that includes housing for residential mental health. Staffing resources are currently being coordinated between both facilities.

“Managing that workforce as one, extending the length of shifts and now, consolidating the greatest amount of activity into four days will bring greater consistency to the schedule, for both staff and the inmate population,” Frakes explained.

The scheduling changes are primarily in response to a slowdown in hiring.

“As a 24-7 operation, we need a specific number of staff to maintain the safety and security of our facilities. The consolidation of schedule will allow us to do that as effectively and efficiently as possible,” said Frakes.

Reducing staff on the weekends will result in a reduction in activity including inmate visitation, volunteer activities, and recreation.

“We are having to frequently alter schedules or cancel activities due to staffing,” noted Frakes. “By boosting staffing numbers during those primary operational hours, we will minimize spur-of-the-moment changes in schedule that can be severely disruptive.”

