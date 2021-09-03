Advertisement

Lincoln hospitals urge individuals to get tested at local clinics

COVID Testing straining hospitals; CHI Health and Bryan are asking people not to visit their...
COVID Testing straining hospitals; CHI Health and Bryan are asking people not to visit their ER's for COVID testing(FILE)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -COVID-19 is still putting a strain on local healthcare. Area hospitals are asking citizens to not go to the emergency room to get a COVID test. They said if you have mild symptoms, you need to go to a clinic or other testing facility.

Hospitals like CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Bryan are urging people to get tested in one of their clinics. They recommend only going to the emergency room if you’ve got severe symptoms. This is a move to preserve emergency departments.

“We’ve been hitting record numbers the last week, week and a half, it’s very high,” said Derek Vance, President, CHI Health.

Lincoln area emergency rooms and the hospitals themselves are pushing capacity.

“There is definitely a strain on our emergency room,” said Sara Morris, Bryan Health “We’re seeing a definite uptick in volume since this surge. Also, our inpatient is extremely full.”

Both CHI and Bryan Health said it’s important to preserve emergency room capacity.

“We want to keep the ER for emergencies,” said Vance.

But in more rural areas, like Seward and York, even having the testing kits for COVID-19 can be a hit or miss. Rural hospitals said they’re having troubles just getting supplies.

“Starting in August we noticed the difficulty in obtaining the test supplies,” said Bill Bolte, Lab Director, York General Hospital.

Manufacturing and shipping issues are more than an inconvenience, they could lead to more exposure within the community.

“The stress that this puts on, it becomes a public health crisis because people aren’t being tested, aren’t being quarantined,” said Theresa Schroeder, Lab Director Memorial Health Care Systems. “Then there’s the issue of those that are able to get the monoclonal antibody, they can’t get that until they have a positive result, it’s delaying that. We’re trying to keep as many people out of the hospital as we can.”

Memorial Healthcare Systems said their manufacturer has put them on allocation. Meaning they can order 10 testing kits but will only get six or so. Which is an effort to make sure everyone at least gets some.

