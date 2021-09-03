Advertisement

LPD: Lincoln Boys and Girls Club burglarized twice in one week

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a second break-in within the last week at a non-profit focused on helping Lincoln’s kids.

On Thursday around 2 a.m. police were called to Park Middle School for a vandalism.

LPD said the custodian explained that sometime between 10:15 p.m. Wednesday and 1:55 a.m. Thursday, someone had broken in and spray painted inappropriate and derogatory words on the building.

Officers said a window was broke to the Boys and Girls Club office. LPD said officers also learned that eight iPhones 6′s were stolen.

Police estimate the damage to be roughly $1,000 and the theft to be $580 loss.

Earlier this week, the Boys and Girls Club at Park Middle School was hit by burglars on Sunday where police said a number of video game consoles were taken along with more than a dozen games.

LPD said it’s not clear at this point of these two cases are related.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

