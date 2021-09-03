LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures on Friday will be pleasant but it will still be on the muggy side. A weak disturbance could give us a few scattered showers and perhaps and isolated t’storms Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overall, the Labor Day Weekend will be warm and pleasant.

Mix of clouds and sun Friday with the afternoon highs in the upper 70s and still humid. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Highs temperatures will be below average on Friday but, it will still be muggy. (1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday night into Saturday morning with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Overnight lows will be closer to the seasonal average. (1011 Weather)

There will be a few morning clouds on Saturday with a slight chance for a shower through mid morning in the Lincoln area. Clouds will be on the decrease late Saturday morning and it should be mostly sunny, pleasant and less humid by Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Slight chance for a sprinkle or light shower through mid morning on Saturday. Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. (1011 Weather)

Highs in the 70s across Nebraska and less humid. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and pleasant for Sunday. Highs in the lower 80s with comfortable humidity levels.

Warm temperatures and lower humidity on Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Labor Day will be warmer and bit more humid with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will be warm for much of next week and mainly dry. Might be a bit on the hot side heading into next weekend with small chances of rain.

Pleasant conditions expected for most of the Labor Day Weekend. Warm and mainly dry for much of next week. (1011 Weather)

