Nebraska Task Force One coming home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One will be on their way home from Louisiana on Friday morning.

In a tweet posted late Thursday night, they group of over 40 members says they’re set to depart the state following their search and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida. The storm left a historic path of destruction that stretches from the Gulf Coast all the way up to New England.

Southern hospitality was on huge display as firefighters from Lafayette Fire Dept prepared dinner for NE-TF1. Task force is preparing to depart Louisiana and would like to say thanks to everyone who help make the mission a success. @LNKFireRescue @OmahaFireDept @CityOfLincoln pic.twitter.com/Dm1rgLmItH — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) September 3, 2021

10/11 NOW spoke with the group Thursday night and says they’re in good spirits as they prepare to depart for Nebraska.

After being relieved of their work in the some of the most hard hit areas, the team got some rest on Thursday while they waited to find out if they were moving up the coast for another mission. That turned out not to be the case.

As a result, Task Force One will depart Lafayette and arrive back in the Cornhusker State sometime on Saturday.

