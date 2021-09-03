Advertisement

Nebraska Task Force One coming home

The convoy of vehicles, that Nebraska Task Force One travels in, parked in Louisiana.
The convoy of vehicles, that Nebraska Task Force One travels in, parked in Louisiana.(Nebraska Task Force One)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Task Force One will be on their way home from Louisiana on Friday morning.

In a tweet posted late Thursday night, they group of over 40 members says they’re set to depart the state following their search and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida. The storm left a historic path of destruction that stretches from the Gulf Coast all the way up to New England.

10/11 NOW spoke with the group Thursday night and says they’re in good spirits as they prepare to depart for Nebraska.

After being relieved of their work in the some of the most hard hit areas, the team got some rest on Thursday while they waited to find out if they were moving up the coast for another mission. That turned out not to be the case.

As a result, Task Force One will depart Lafayette and arrive back in the Cornhusker State sometime on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

JauMarcus McFarland, 18, died Tuesday afternoon in a tragic elevator incident at a student...
18-year-old killed when elevator falls, crushing him
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Teens break into east Lincoln home during middle of day
Michael Ernst
LPD: Investigators find nearly 115 grams of meth in northeast Lincoln apartment
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Stolen car found in soybean field
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Every day volunteer attorneys with the tenants assistance program meet tenants outside of...
Volunteers with Tenant Assistance Program helping keep hundreds in their homes
Tenant assistance program keeping Lincoln people facing evictions from homelessness
Tenants assistance program keeping Lincoln people facing evictions from homelessness
It's Natalie Schneider's fourth time competing at the Paralympics, and she said it's just as...
Crete native and Syracuse resident competes in Tokyo Paralympics
Prison changing operational schedule
Hiring slowdown leads to new prison operational schedule