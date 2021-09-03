Saturday Forecast: Some spotty rain early on Saturday | Pleasant weather expected to start Labor Day weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast into Labor Day weekend is looking like a good one, though we will have to watch out for some scattered light rain as we head into early Saturday morning. Other than that though, there shouldn’t be too much to worry about this weekend, especially if you’re looking to spend time outside!

Another weak disturbance is forecast to try and push through the region as we head into Friday night and early Saturday. After several rounds of heavy rain over the past few days, it looks like severe storms and any areas of heavy rain should remain well to our west as thunderstorms stay centered along the High Plains in Wyoming, Colorado, and far western Nebraska. There is a marginal risk across these areas, so isolated severe storms will be possible into Friday evening and some of those storms could spill into parts of central and western Nebraska by late tonight.

Severe storms will be possible in far western Nebraska into Friday evening with generally dry weather for eastern and northeastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Showers and storms are forecast to continue through the overnight hours, but most if not all of the activity is expected to slide to our south across parts of Kansas. We will be close enough though that we could see a few spotty showers and thunderstorms overnight tonight and into Saturday morning. If you’re planning on tailgating in Lincoln, you’ll want to keep the rain gear around, though chances for rain will only clock in at about 20% for Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska through early Saturday morning.

Clouds and some scattered rain are possible early on Saturday, but decreasing clouds and generally dry conditions are expected by the late morning and into the afternoon. (KOLN)

The Huskers kickoff against Fordham at 11 AM Saturday morning and by that time we’re still expecting partly to perhaps mostly cloudy skies in Lincoln. There is just an outside chance - 10% - that we could see some passing light rain or some sprinkles by that time. Throughout the course of the game, skies should continue to clear out with skies becoming mostly sunny by the early afternoon and mainly clear by the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures should be quite nice for early September, with tailgating temperatures in the low 60s to low 70s, a kickoff temperature around 70°, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. All the meanwhile, we should see a light north breeze at 5 to 10 MPH with dew points in the lower 60s.

Watch out for some morning clouds or a passing shower on Saturday, but it should be some nice football weather in Lincoln on Saturday! (KOLN)

Temperatures for the rest of the state look to be just as nice to start the holiday weekend. Look for some cool and comfortable morning lows with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s across the state. By the afternoon, most of us should sit in the mid to upper 70s with light winds and comfortable dew points. Skies should become mostly sunny for nearly everyone by Saturday afternoon as high pressure settles into the state.

Pleasant temperatures are expected tonight with overnight lows ranging from the low 50s to the low 60s. (KOLN)

Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s for most on Saturday. (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to warm up a bit as we head into Sunday as our winds swing back around to the southwest as high pressure slides off to our east. Even with the warm up, temperatures should be pretty comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s for most. Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected.

Temperatures warm up a bit on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s for most. (KOLN)

We’ll round out the holiday weekend with even warmer weather on Monday as temperatures climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the state. More sunshine and dry weather is expected for Monday.

Temperatures into the upper 80s and lower 90s are forecast for Labor Day. (KOLN)

More sunshine and dry weather will then be theme as we head through the work week next week as chances for rain are slim to none for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. As we head towards next weekend, some small rain chances look to return to the forecast. Temperatures will see-saw a bit, with highs reaching the upper 80s on Monday before falling back to the upper 70s to near 80° by Wednesday as another cold front swings through the state. Temperatures then trend warmer late next week and into next weekend with temperatures climbing back to the upper 80s by next Friday.

Outside of a small chance for some spotty rain early Saturday morning, the forecast is dry as we head through Labor Day weekend and through next week. (KOLN)

